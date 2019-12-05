Six eco-friendly businesses that prove local is lekker
With climate change on the rise and the questionable support of businesses that do not put the employees first, consumers are being called upon to spend money where a difference can be made.
Here are six businesses that prove you can make money while being conscious about your impact on the environment.
Bamboo Baby
Eco-friendly living can be as easy as stealing candy from a baby, or even bringing one up.
Bamboo Baby is a KZN based business that offers an eco-friendly option for one’s youngest bundle of joy.
The brand mainly offers reusable and stylish nappies built for absolute comfort.
Remade Recycling
Remade Recycling is a waste management company that assists with reducing waste products in landfills and waste management solutions for companies of all sizes.
Not only does the company finds solutions for respective companies on how to best deal with waste management but all reusable material is guaranteed to find a home in the sustainable market.
Akina Label
Whether you have your summer body ready or not, Akina is a sustainable brand that is based in Cape Town that offers luxury swimwear and sleepwear pieces with a conscious twist. Founded in 2016, Alkina fabrics are only made from organic or reused materials.
Hemp Love
A company run on the back of sisterhood, Hemp Love not only assists sustainable creation of fashion but is also socially aware through ensuring that the communities that it provides work opportunities for are uplifted through social awareness programs.
Kindred Kitchen
Based in the windy city of Port Elizabeth, Kindred Kitchen is a restaurant that offers a vegan menu for its patrons.
If salads are not your go-to the plant based restaurant also offers fried goodies including burgers for the more laid back patron.
Kindred Kitchen also offers catering services and deliveries to keep up with the demands of a world on the go all while sourcing its menu as organically as possible.
Greentower
Eco-v or as it is more popularly known, Greentower provides electricity in an affordable and accessible manner. Each solar grid can store solar power energy for up to 16 homes with the aim of changing the effect that greenhouse gasses at a million annually.