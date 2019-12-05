Six eco-friendly businesses that prove local is lekker

Remade Recycling

Remade Recycling is a waste management company that assists with reducing waste products in landfills and waste management solutions for companies of all sizes.

Not only does the company finds solutions for respective companies on how to best deal with waste management but all reusable material is guaranteed to find a home in the sustainable market.

Akina Label

Whether you have your summer body ready or not, Akina is a sustainable brand that is based in Cape Town that offers luxury swimwear and sleepwear pieces with a conscious twist. Founded in 2016, Alkina fabrics are only made from organic or reused materials.

Hemp Love

A company run on the back of sisterhood, Hemp Love not only assists sustainable creation of fashion but is also socially aware through ensuring that the communities that it provides work opportunities for are uplifted through social awareness programs.