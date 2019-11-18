Here's how Ngomane captures the world through pictures

As part of his winnings, Ngomane walked away with brand new camera equipment.

Ngomane first came across photography in 2015, when he borrowed an old camera from one of his teachers.

"I love everything about photography. It allows you to tell a story in the way you want it to be told. It allows you to capture something beautiful or powerful in one image.”

Ngomane now has his own company, Young Photographers, and is giving back to his community through Eco-Play, which teaches children at orphanages and other childcare facilities about conservation through fun activities.

“I have always said that if you find something you are passionate about, then you must do everything you can to feed that passion. That is the key to making a success of yourself in life, no matter where you come from,” he said.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.