Emerging musicians given platform for success

Eight emerging young musicians recently recorded their first albums after a life-changing opportunity provided by a song-writing competition hosted by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS).

Held in partnership with Music Exchange, the project saw a series of workshops and auditions being held in Knysna, Beaufort West and Cape Town in 2018.

“The purpose of this project is twofold. Firstly, to provide information to emerging musicians and artists about aspects of the music industry, such as copyright, publishing, marketing and the general business of music.

Secondly, to find emerging songwriters and teach them the importance of composing and how to trade in songs in the music industry,” said DCAS spokesperson Tania Colyn.

The eight winning musicians have since enjoyed a wonderful journey of playing at live events, attending workshops, being mentored by professional musicians and networking with notable people in the music industry.