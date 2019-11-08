How DJ Oscar Mbo is using different avenues to create listenership and open up the industry

With a podcast boom dominating the interests of talents from different creative backgrounds, the outlet has always been a source for not only discussing talent but opening the industry for other talents.

Oscar Ndlovu, or DJ Oscar Mbo as he is affectionately known, currently runs an entertainment podcast, The Ashmed Hour.

By creating opportunities for other artists to shine online, Oscar Mbo has also earned a following for his music with international ears. “Podcasting became a bridge to reach the audience that is already following me. It has worked wonders in terms of creating a path for me.”

With his podcasts in the hearts of many international audiences, Mbo has taken his music from South Africa to as far as Paris, Lisbon and Portugal.

“I have been doing podcasting since 2010…I’ve been hosting a lot of people from South Africa; young and upcoming DJs, the legends and also international DJs as well,” says Mbo.

Other than capitalising on an interest in discussing music on a web platform, Mbo has also found an interest in fashion and has been named an ambassador for Diesel.

While Mbo might be on the fab lane of his success, this was not always the success when he started off in his chosen career.

Mbo often struggled with the research, buying of equipment and travel costs that went into pursuing his DJ career. “If you are not strong enough financially, it might lead you to quitting or depression,” says Mbo, “I’d advise everyone to have a job or pursue a business or something else and that will fund the passion.”

Mbo recently released his latest EP, Golden Power, which pays homage to his former musical collective, Golden Boys Entertainment. The album will be available on all digital music stores for the festive season.