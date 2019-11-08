South Africa

WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 November 2019 - 11:44

Cricket South Africa and Pick n Pay have joined the search for a couple who got engaged at a KFC in Gauteng.

“Cricket fans let’s play our part and assist our good friends at @KFCSA to locate this beautiful couple,” Cricket SA tweeted.

KFC has appealed to the public to help them track down a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.

KFC spokesperson Refilwe Ntuku said they were planning something special for the happy couple.

In a 37-second-long video posted on Twitter, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed.

He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.

The proposal was done in full view of KFC patrons.

