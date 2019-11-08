WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple
Cricket South Africa and Pick n Pay have joined the search for a couple who got engaged at a KFC in Gauteng.
“Cricket fans let’s play our part and assist our good friends at @KFCSA to locate this beautiful couple,” Cricket SA tweeted.
KFC has appealed to the public to help them track down a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.
KFC spokesperson Refilwe Ntuku said they were planning something special for the happy couple.
In a 37-second-long video posted on Twitter, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed.
He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.
The proposal was done in full view of KFC patrons.
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ?❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
Mzansi, let's help the folks at @KFCSA find the happy couple ?#KFCProposal https://t.co/PCHoZoWzkE— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) November 7, 2019
Cricket fans let’s play our part and assist our good friends at @KFCSA to locate this beautiful couple #KFCProposal https://t.co/UxzLHFj99F— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 7, 2019
Dear God I see what you do for others can i get a proposal even if its at Ali,s tuck shop bathong siyaguga #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/xQOywAgRER— EZAMAGUGU?? (@Magugu_Rubs) November 7, 2019
Y'all shaming a couple for staying in their lane? Stop imposing your standards on other people. #KFCProposal— Memza (@_Memza_) November 7, 2019
People give and receive love in different ways. There are men who really love their woman and do what they can with what they have. It is time that we appreciate these men and stop applying unnecessary pressure ❤️ #KFCProposal— Mbathoh® (@maMthiya_) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal The guy that proposed is the sweetest ?yol can laugh and say why at kfc and not somewhere fancy ??♀️love is easy and simple stop instilling your standards on other people when they are happy pic.twitter.com/RFFG3ZSmut— IG: afri_kayla (@Afri_kayla) November 7, 2019
It seems some South African women want to show off. Whether it be a proposal or a wedding. It's all about showing off. That's why the marriage does not last.— Zanokhanyo (@Zanokha46996854) November 7, 2019
Note: I said Some.#KFCProposal
