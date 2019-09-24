Here's how radiographers take X-rays on patients for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Radiographers take X-rays and apply radioactive substances or ultrasound to patients for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

They work at the request of a dentist or a qualified doctor or specialist, such as a radiologist.

Note the difference between a radiographer and a radiologist. Radiologists are specialised medical practitioners, who diagnose and treat diseases using radiant energies such as X-rays, ultrasound, gamma rays and radio waves.

While a radiographer may take the X-rays, only a radiologist may interpret them. Radiographers are responsible for using complex and expensive equipment for the well-being of patients during their investigation or treatment.

Radiographers take Rontgen photographs of the body’s internal structures and treat abnormalities with radiation.

