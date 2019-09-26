Here's how saw-operators trim limbs, set and operate various machines

There are two kinds of saw-operator:

Forestry saw-operators work in plantations and forests, and are responsible for the felling and cutting of trees.

They trim limbs from felled trees and saw the felled trees into logs. They use axes, manual saws or chain saws.

Before felling a tree, they look at it carefully to determine the direction in which it should fall when cut.

Then an undercut is made in the trunk and a saw cut made on the opposite side to meet the undercut; this will cause the tree to fall in the desired direction.

Sawmill saw-operators work in sawmills where felled trees are processed. In the sawmills operators set and operate various machines including band saws, frame saws and circular saws.