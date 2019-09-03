'We are not going to wait for October' - ANC on Makhura axing male MEC

ANC top six officials have rejected the proposal by the ANC in Gauteng to delay implementing the order to drop one male MEC in Premier David Makhura's cabinet.

ANC in Gauteng last week pleaded with the party’s national officials to allow them to keep all the MECs in their positions at least until October.

At the meeting at Luthuli House last week, the provincial leaders argued that changing the MECs now is not an option as the MECs, during Makhura’s state of the province address, were tasked with coming up with plans on how their departments will implement ANC manifesto in the next five years.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday said they sent the leaders packing after rejecting their proposal and demanded they action the order now.

“The PEC (provincial executive committee) came here to want to advance reasons why they should still keep the 50/50 and we said no… we said no because we as officials can’t change the decisions of the national executive committee (NEC), which is a decision of the collective, the highest structure,” said Magashule.