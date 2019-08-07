PODCAST
LISTEN | Here is how Mabena is changing the business of tourism
Jerry Mabena might share a surname with a popular Twitter meme but his diligent work is no joke. From the dusty streets of Alex to the world, Mabena is changing the way people see tourism.
LISTEN:
We have a chat with the Thebe Investment Group figurehead and what has come to define the work he has put into his many achievements.
For more episodes,click here.
Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm