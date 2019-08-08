Here's how cartographers produce and distribute digital and conventional maps

Cartographers work closely with surveyors and geologists and make use of a number of sources for their work including aerial photographs, field reports, historical manuscripts and other charts and statistical reports.

They produce charts using photolithography, drawing and etching techniques. Information technology plays an important role within the profession, and has dramatically changed the nature of the work.

Traditional scribing, tracing and lettering map-making processes have been replaced with remote sensing, computerised mapping and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) packages. Data is collected, stored and transferred electronically, and computers are used to design, create and produce maps.

Cartographers also work with photogrammetry, the science of accurately plotting maps and plans from photographs taken with calibrated cameras, usually from the air, but occasionally also from ground stations), which give a three-dimensional perspective of the landscape.

They are responsible for researching, collecting, storing, retrieving, evaluating and manipulating data, checking the accuracy of maps, liaising with information providers, clients and external contacts and accessing and using aerial photographs and satellite images.

Cartography is concerned with four different map processes:

Linework: sketching lines and engraving

Colour separation: the preparation of different masks for each separate colour for multi-colour maps)

Positioning of letters and symbols

Reproduction of maps

The types of maps produced depend on the purpose for which the maps are required. These may include: