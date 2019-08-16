Taking pride in indigenous food

Manqele, a health enthusiast who originates from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, said she wants to bring healthy eating back to South African homes and build a sense of pride amongst Africans about indigenous food.

“We are a Pan-African brand. We source African super foods, like grain, that are indigenous to the African continent,” she said.

Local Village Foods, which employs two people, sources only naturally grown food from small scale farmers across the continent. Its range includes grains, granola, raw African honey, gluten-free flour and porridge.

Manqele, who was selected as one of the Mail and Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans in 2019 also received assistance from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to setup a stall at the Bryanston Organic and Natural Market where she sells her products.