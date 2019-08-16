SebenzaLIVE

Taking pride in indigenous food

Siphamandla Manqele (28) aims to connect with African countries through organic food

By gcis vuk'uzenzele - 16 August 2019 - 07:00
Siphamandla Manqele gain new heights with her organic food business Local Village Foods.
Image: Supplied.

Manqele, a health enthusiast who originates from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, said she wants to bring healthy eating back to South African homes and build a sense of pride amongst Africans about indigenous food.

“We are a Pan-African brand. We source African super foods, like grain, that are indigenous to the African continent,” she said. 

Local Village Foods, which employs two people, sources only naturally grown food from small scale farmers across the continent. Its range includes grains, granola, raw African honey, gluten-free flour and porridge.

Manqele, who was selected as one of the Mail and Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans in 2019 also received assistance from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to setup a stall at the Bryanston Organic and Natural Market where she sells her products.

“We source indigenous food from east Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa. We are trying to create a food company that connects people, using food as a vehicle.

“Our key thing is to ensure that we can achieve rural development in different parts of the continent,” she said.

Manqele aims to sell healthy food, that does not contain unhealthy chemicals. She said that organic food is not only healthier, but cheaper too, as people can plant it themselves and create a value chain of entrepreneurs in rural areas.

For more information about the NYDA, call 0800 52 52 52 or email info@nyda.gov.za.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

