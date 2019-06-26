SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | Zizo Tshwete shares tips on how she juggles her multiple careers

By Thango Ntwasa - 26 June 2019 - 10:08
Zizo Tshwete, TV and radio personality.
Image: Supplied.

Noted for her TV and radio work, Zizo Tshwete is easily one of the most cherished and successful media professionals in Southern Africa. She first smiled her way into many hearts and homes of Africans when she won Miss South Africa Teen.

We sit down with the media mogul about her career in front of the camera, behind the radio mic and in the centre of the marketing field that has become her home.

