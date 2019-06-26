President right on new city

I have known Adv Mahlodi Muofhe for years as an activist. It is really humbling to read, in yesterday's edition of Sowetan, his analysis of the president's vision at the State of the Nation Address.

I agree with the advocate, a new city can be built, however, he omitted to mention my hometown of Jane Furse.

This centre of Sekhukhune has been crying out to be proclaimed an urban city for years now. I think the minister of environmental affairs would do good by paying Jane Furse a visit.

Sceptics will always be there, but I'm one of the many millions who understood the president when he outlined his vision to the nation.

Mochini Richard Mhlanga, Jane Furse