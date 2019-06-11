SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | Farlon Lyte illuminates us on her journey and why gospel music is great motivation for young people

By Thango Ntwasa - 11 June 2019 - 11:48
Farlon Lyte gospel singer and songwriter.
Image: Supplied.

One of South Africa's biggest genres is without a doubt gospel. While one might assume it's easy to enter the world of music and praise, singer and song writer Farlon Lyte has taken the reigns in building a career where she plays by her rules.

We speak to the young star about her journey in gospel and how she plans on continuing a career that breaks boundaries.

