LISTEN | Here's how fees must fall inspired this entrepreneur to start an innovative business

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 04 June 2019 - 11:19
Ditiro Rantloane founder of educational app e-llumin8.
Image: Supplied.

When Ditiro Rantloane noticed a number of key factors behind the fees must fall protest, he didn't just see a need for change, he chose to be part of it.

LISTEN:

With his fresh approach to giving access to less fortunate students, Rantloane has started the e-llumin8 app as a means of allowing students to download only the chapters that they need. We learn more about what inspired this young mind and his long journey to achieving a feat that hope to change the way we educate.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

