LISTEN | Here's how fees must fall inspired this entrepreneur to start an innovative business

With his fresh approach to giving access to less fortunate students, Rantloane has started the e-llumin8 app as a means of allowing students to download only the chapters that they need. We learn more about what inspired this young mind and his long journey to achieving a feat that hope to change the way we educate.

For more episodes,click here.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm​