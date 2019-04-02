Here's how labourers work varies from one industry to another

Farm labourers assists in the feeding of animals, ploughing and planting.

The food industry employs labourers to assist with a wide variety of kitchen tasks, including cleaning and baking Labourers may work as assistants or general handymen, under the supervision of qualified tradesmen, where tasks include passing equipment, tending to tools and assisting with the building of structures.

Labourers can also be employed to do domestic cleaning inside or outside buildingsA labourer can work in practically every industry in which there are tasks that require physical strength and no other qualification or skills.

Personal requirements

Good health

Physical strength and stamina

Reliable and have integrity

Willing to work outdoors in all types of weather

Able to follow instructions

Able to work independently if required to do so

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects no specific requirements

What to study

A labourer usually receives in-service training.