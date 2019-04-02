CAREER GUIDES
Here's how labourers work varies from one industry to another
Farm labourers assists in the feeding of animals, ploughing and planting.
The food industry employs labourers to assist with a wide variety of kitchen tasks, including cleaning and baking Labourers may work as assistants or general handymen, under the supervision of qualified tradesmen, where tasks include passing equipment, tending to tools and assisting with the building of structures.
Labourers can also be employed to do domestic cleaning inside or outside buildingsA labourer can work in practically every industry in which there are tasks that require physical strength and no other qualification or skills.
Personal requirements
- Good health
- Physical strength and stamina
- Reliable and have integrity
- Willing to work outdoors in all types of weather
- Able to follow instructions
- Able to work independently if required to do so
How to enter
Schooling & school subjects no specific requirements
What to study
A labourer usually receives in-service training.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
Employment
- Farms
- Building industry
- Food industry
- Businesses
- Schools, hostels and hotels
- Shopping centres
- Care centres
- Trade industry
Further information
Any of the above potential employers.
Getting started
- Try to obtain vacation work in a company that employs labourers
- Speak to different labourers about this career