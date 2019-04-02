SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

LISTEN | Fast fashion vs slow fashion, making sustainability a staple

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 02 April 2019 - 10:51

Sustainable fashion, or slow fashion, helps make sure that every person involved in the process of creating a number of garments for a company not only gets paid fairly but is treated with dignity.

With a growing interest in e-commerce it has become possible to up the quantity of products can produce, but does this mean we forget about the negative effects different industries can have on the environment or people.

We speak to Buffer Magazine creator, Erica Watum and founder of online shop The Collective Johan Mahumane about sustainable fashion in South Africa. Is it growing or is a fruitless pursuit?

For more episodes,click here

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

LISTEN | How you can also pave your own way as a foodpreneur

Starting your own business can be daunting, especially one based in the foods industry.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | Why more small businesses need to branch into social media to attract more clients

SebenzaLIve is bringing you SebenzaViews, our way of keeping young minds up to date and motivated to make big moves.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X