LISTEN | Fast fashion vs slow fashion, making sustainability a staple

Sustainable fashion, or slow fashion, helps make sure that every person involved in the process of creating a number of garments for a company not only gets paid fairly but is treated with dignity.

With a growing interest in e-commerce it has become possible to up the quantity of products can produce, but does this mean we forget about the negative effects different industries can have on the environment or people.

We speak to Buffer Magazine creator, Erica Watum and founder of online shop The Collective Johan Mahumane about sustainable fashion in South Africa. Is it growing or is a fruitless pursuit?