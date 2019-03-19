SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | Why more small businesses need to branch into social media to attract more clients

By thango ntwasa - 19 March 2019 - 12:00

SebenzaLIve is bringing you SebenzaViews, our way of keeping young minds up to date and motivated to make big moves.

We look at the impact that social media has on a business and how more entrepreneurs can best use the space to their advantage.

Joining us in the conversation are social media fundis, Sure Kamhunga and Lwanga Cengimbo who have used their following to promote SMMEs and information on business opportunities for young and old.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media@SebenzaLIVEon Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

