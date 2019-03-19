PODCAST
LISTEN | Why more small businesses need to branch into social media to attract more clients
SebenzaLIve is bringing you SebenzaViews, our way of keeping young minds up to date and motivated to make big moves.
We look at the impact that social media has on a business and how more entrepreneurs can best use the space to their advantage.
Joining us in the conversation are social media fundis, Sure Kamhunga and Lwanga Cengimbo who have used their following to promote SMMEs and information on business opportunities for young and old.
