Here's how Mngomezulu established her skincare business

For many, leaving a secure job to venture into the unknown world of business, is a scary thought. But businesswoman Portia Mngomezulu, chose to put her faith in her dreams.

She took the plunge and resigned from her job in IT to focus on her skincare and cosmetics company.

As daunting as the experience was for Mngomezulu, she instinctively knew she had made the right decision when she received a call from Massmart offering her a scholarship to study at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

In 2014, the entrepreneur enrolled at the institution for a one-year supply development programme.

“I resigned in 2013 because my business was taking too much of my time. Even though I had some people laughing at me for leaving my job, I didn’t care because I already knew that one day I would have a full range of products,” Mngomezulu said.

The 37-year-old established her business “Portia M” in 2011 after she discovered that marula oil could reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

It was her mother in-law who suggested that she use marula oil when she had stretch marks after giving birth to her son.

Impressed by the results, she then began selling raw marula oil as a side business to her friends on Facebook and at church.