Here's how kinesiologists find ways to improve the human body at work
Kinesiologists often work closely with other health and sports medicine professionals.
The field is multidisciplinary in that it encompasses four primary areas of study:
Anatomy, biomechanics, physiology and psychomotor behaviour.
Even more specifically, kinesiologists generally work in one of three main areas:
Exercise, biomechanics and psychomotor behaviour.
Exercise kinesiologists study how people’s bodies function during activity, or more literally, during exercise. For instance, a kinesiologist will put a patient on a treadmill to monitor the body’s responses, such as, how much the person’s heart rate increases. Based on data and analysis, the exercise kinesiologist will create an exercise programme individually designed for the patient to help improve whatever part of their body may need to be strengthened, such as the lungs.
Those who have recently suffered from a disease will need to strengthen specific body parts and organs to avoid future illness related to inactivity. Other types of treatment plans designed by kinesiologists include practising correct posture and improving flexibility.
Biomechanics relates to physical disabilities or diseases that impair proper movement in a person. Biomechanics kinesiologists can use computer programs to show a patient how to improve a physical function such as walking or bending. They teach patients about proper movement patterns in order to alleviate stress on injured areas and to improve incorrect or damaging movement habits.
They design therapy programmes to help patients maximise the strength of body parts so that they function properly.
Psychomotor kinesiologists work with patients with autism, cerebral palsy or other types of perception, neurological and motor difficulties. They help their patients develop strategies to deal with, and hopefully improve, a lack of motor learning skills that make it hard for them to function.
Another area that kinesiologists are beginning to work in is the workplace environment. Sometimes referred to as ergonomic kinesiologists, they specialise in worksite analysis or workplace health and safety. For example, they will make changes and recommendations with regard to the incorrect positioning of a chair, or a computer in an office setting, or suggest wrist pads to prevent carpal tunnel syndrome.
Kinesiologists play an educational role with their clients, suggesting improvements on body mechanics and proper body positioning. Kinesiologists work in a wide variety of environments, both indoors and outdoors, such as offices, laboratories, recreation facilities, hospitals, schools and residential facilities. Those involved in research activities may work long hours studying computer analyses, collecting data and monitoring exercise programmes.
Personal requirements
- Good command of languages, written and verbal
- Have excellent people skills
- Patient, understanding and diplomatic
- Have a strong scientific and biological
- Background to help diagnose and assess injuries
- and various ergonomical problems.
- Good at solving problems and enjoy
- Developing innovative solutions to such problems
- Health and fitness conscious
How to enter
Schooling & school subjects
Compulsory subjects: None
Recommended subjects: Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences.
What to study
The Basic Kinesiology Practice Certificate Course (BKP)The full four plus-year ICPKP diploma course, at the Specialised Kinesiology College in Johannesburg and in Cape Town.
The educational path for becoming a kinesiologist requires a bachelors degree in kinesiology, human kinetics or kinanthropology.
Kinesiologists usually have an interdisciplinary background in physiology, anatomy, biomechanics, biomedical engineering, psychology and statistics.
Many people currently working in the field have a masters degree in physical education as well, and those who teach at a university level have a PhD.
Employment
- Government facilities for those with special needs ? athletic equipment companies
- Universities
- Rehabilitation and occupational health departments
- Elementary and secondary schools
- Sport and fitness centres
- Professional and amateur sport organisations
- Hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities
- Private practice - self-employed kinesiologists may work on a contract basis for several employers at the same time
Getting started
- Do voluntary work at your local fitness centre
- Speak to a kinesiologist about this career
- Research the various fields of kinesiology to decide in which field you are most interested