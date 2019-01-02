Here's how becoming an ichthyologist requires research & laboratory work

The daily routine of the ichthyologist is very varied, involving field study, laboratory work, reading research literature, writing up research results and lecturing.

Researchers usually work fairly independently, setting their own goals, and the personal reward of making new discoveries about fish and their role in the environment is immense.

Most ichthyological work is physically demanding and involves the collection of fish. In certain fields, such as taxonomy and fisheries sciences, the amount of time spent in the field is relatively small and the work is usually performed in a team with others. This makes it possible for disabled persons to enter these fields of work and make a contribution.

Within the field of ichthyology there are a number of focus areas:

Aquaculture : the study or practice of fish farming and management

: the study or practice of fish farming and management Fisheries science : the study and management of harvesting fish for human consumption

: the study and management of harvesting fish for human consumption Conservation: the conservation of natural fish populations

Personal requirements

Love of nature and sufficient interest in fish to want to follow a career in this field

Able to work independently

Capacity for independent and original thought

Practical aptitude, to use equipment and perform experiments

Entrepreneurial skills to develop a successful aquaculture business

