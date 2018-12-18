Teen killed by lightning as storms rumble over KZN

A 14-year-old child died as thunderstorms rumbled over KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The IPSS medical rescue team was called to the Ntshawini area outside KwaDakuza where the teen had been struck by lightning.

"On arrival of IPSS paramedics resuscitation was initiated but after all efforts were exhausted and no signs of life were apparent, the patient was declared dead," the medics said.

The SA Weather Service had earlier issued a warning of possible hail, damaging winds and heavy rain in parts of the province.

Images and videos of a downpour over Pietermaritzburg were shared on social media.