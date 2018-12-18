Teen killed by lightning as storms rumble over KZN
A 14-year-old child died as thunderstorms rumbled over KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
The IPSS medical rescue team was called to the Ntshawini area outside KwaDakuza where the teen had been struck by lightning.
"On arrival of IPSS paramedics resuscitation was initiated but after all efforts were exhausted and no signs of life were apparent, the patient was declared dead," the medics said.
The SA Weather Service had earlier issued a warning of possible hail, damaging winds and heavy rain in parts of the province.
Images and videos of a downpour over Pietermaritzburg were shared on social media.
From Brian Sellick— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 18, 2018
Intense storm over Pietermaritzburg pic.twitter.com/JE79T2YOgc
Heavy rains in Pietermaritzburg - Be Safe on the Roads! Slow Down! Lights On! Increase Following Distance! @EMERGCONTROL @ReenvalSA @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/OIk2NbRxFV— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 18, 2018
KZN - Pietermaritzburg: STORM (Update) - Fallen Tree in the CBD area - HEAVY TRAFFIC on multiple routes #PMBStorm pic.twitter.com/fTAlOTzmM4— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 18, 2018
@Weather4Africa Wow ?? look at the structure on the storm rolling into Pietermaritzburg.?? pic.twitter.com/HAgpNxyVnF— Emile van Rooyen (@EmilevanRooyen2) December 18, 2018