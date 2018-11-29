Here's how being a herpetologist is a great career choice for animal lovers

Herpetology can be split into two broad categories:

Basic herpetology : the study of reptiles and amphibians for its own sake

: the study of reptiles and amphibians for its own sake Applied herpetology: the information gained in basic herpetology, applied to a particular situation

Basic herpetologists study the origin of these animals, their interrelationships with other species, how they are affected by the environment, their behaviour, growth and development, genetics and distribution.

They sometimes also work in museums as taxonomists where they are responsible for naming and classifying species.

Applied herpetologists work as curators of reptile parks or in the reptile sections in zoos, and in other positions managing the breeding of reptiles and amphibians.

This work may also entail working in positions which require educating the public with regard to these species. As this is a highly specialised field, the advice of herpetologists is often sought by the media or by medical teams in the treatment of snakebite victims.

This field does offer some entrepreneurial possibilities with regard to writing articles and appearing on nature conservation programmes on television, but it is unlikely that this would be a full-time option.

Personal requirements

Love wild animals, especially reptiles and amphibians

Concerned about conservation

Patient and responsible

Committed to educating the public about these species

Willing to work long and unusual hours

Obtain the highest qualification as competition in this field is intense.

Watch the video to learn more: