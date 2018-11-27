Here's how a career as a game ranger or park ranger provides more outdoor freedom

Park rangers perform a variety of tasks and functions depending on the needs of the area within which they find themselves.

Their roles may include capturing game for relocation, culling overpopulated game to reduce numbers, researching the movement of game, and environmental impact studies. One of their primary functions is law enforcement and in ensuring that the parks or wilderness areas are protected for the benefit of all.

They may also support research projects designed by scientists and are often also responsible for tourists, for instance, taking visitors on guided tours or presenting environmental education programmes. Some park rangers become experts in one or more specific areas of conservation and may conduct work which requires extensive planning, reading, fieldwork and data analysis.

Others may become more involved in developing publicity material and liaising with the public and the media. Depending on their kind of employment, the nature conservator may also be responsible for financial administration, management of personnel and labour relations.

Watch the video to learn more: