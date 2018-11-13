Here's how to become a city treasurer for your municipality

Treasurers and their staff are in charge of all the financial aspects of the municipality. These can be divided into the following main areas:

Income section

Expenditure section

Financial administration section

Data processing section

Internal audit

Town treasurers are the heads of the departments and to help them to control the departments they have section heads for the five different sections. The main tasks of the different sections are as follows:

Income section

Meter reading

Sending out of bills

Collection and safe-keeping of all the income

Administration of debtors

Credit control

This section permanently works with the public and therefore the right person will be somebody that is good with figures and has good interpersonal skills.

Expenditure section

Stores and buying

Expenditure control

Salaries

Insurance

Assets control

This section works very closely with the municipality personnel and needs people with very good accounting skills.

Financial administration section

Investments.

Budgets.

Financial statements.

Research.

This section is very specialised and needs people who have formal accounting training and experience.

Data processing section

This section varies from municipality to municipality. Some municipalities have their own computer programmes and therefore they will need programmers as well as data processing officials. The trend is, however, that all municipalities are buying complete systems and then only data- processing officials are needed. The ideal person is one who can work very fast and accurately.

Internal audit

This section is the watchdog of the town treasurer. Internal auditors must have a good knowledge of how the system works and must ensure that all the employees of the municipality do their work within the relevant financial by-laws.

They should, however, also be able to improve the systems to minimise fraud and corruption. If they do their work correctly, the employees of the municipality are protected.

The ideal person must have a good knowledge of accounting and must have good interpersonal skills.The training is also done in conjunction with the Institute of Municipal Treasurers and Accountants.

Watch the video to learn more: