John Block needs to report to jail as Constitutional Court dismisses appeal

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the Constitutional Court dismissing the appeal by former ANC Northern Cape chairman John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz.

This means the two men have less than a week before they have to report to jail.

On Monday, the highest court in the land said their application bore no prospects of success.

NPA Northern Cape spokesman Phaladi Shuping said the role of the NPA had ended in this case.

“It is now up to the registrar of the high court in Kimberley to issue detention warrants,” Shuping said.

He said the warrants would be sent to their lawyers.

Shuping said once their lawyers had been informed, the two men will be given between two and five days to present themselves to the authorities.