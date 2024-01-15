1. Personally pick up your results and don’t start stressing just yet
While matric results portals offer immediate access to your marks once they become available, it is important to know these aren’t always accurate – mistakes may occur. It is important to visit your school to personally collect your full academic transcript to ensure you’ve received the correct results.
2. Request a re-mark/recheck
If you’re unhappy with your results you can request that the education department recheck or re-mark.
3. Sit for supplementary exams
Supplementary exams are for those learners who have marginally missed their senior certificate qualification due to an unexpected death or if they were proven medically unfit during that period.
There are still a lot of options available to pupils who are unsuccessful but parents need to support their children.
4 Parents should support their kids
Learners and their parents may be despondent when they don’t receive their desired results, so it is essential for parents not to place undue pressure on their children or to blame themselves.
Other than offering support, parents can always seek alternative ways to improve things, including:
•Considering the second chance programme which provides support for learners who need to rewrite subjects.
•Encouraging your child to enrol in a bridging course to help build a foundation which will allow them to access their desired tertiary education institution.
•Redoing some subjects – at registered institutions – to improve marks.
5 Seek professional help
Parents and guardians should be aware of signs of depression in their children should they not pass their matric exams. These include odd behaviour, like sudden withdrawal from the family, sudden mood swings and drastic personality changes.
For help, contact Sadag on 0800-12-13-14 or the suicide hotline on 0800-567-567.
Help available for distressed school leavers
Poor matric results are not the end of the world
Image: Werner Hills
The time between writing grade 12 exams and waiting for the release of the results comes with a feeling of anxiety and uncertainty as some have already set out their post-matric goals.
In just a few days, every person who sat down to write matric exams last year will learn their fate, which will determine whether they qualify to gain entry to their desired tertiary institution, in their pursuit of their ideal career.
Over the years, it has been evident that not everyone passes their matric and those who did make it do not necessarily achieve the desired marks. This can leave some feeling helpless and believing that it is the end of the world.
However, SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spokesperson and development manager, Fatima Seedat, believes that learners need to open themselves up to information on the available career options, which will assist them in making better decisions and realise that a bright future is still possible.
Seedat said Sadag had already begun receiving calls from anxious matriculants seeking advice as they prepare to take the first step into their future.
“I would not say there is an increase in calls from matriculants, however, I predict that it might get busier closer to the matric results release dates and after. Some are asking for information about courses, fees and guidance on how they can rewrite,” said Seedat.
As it can get stressful waiting for the results to be released, Seedat urged school leavers to remember how hard they worked in the past year and do things that they enjoy in the meantime.
“Taking time to engage in your hobbies can take away the focus from stressing too much. They should also always remember that there are a lot of alternatives if the results are not as expected. All they need to do is reach out and ask for guidance.
She further appealed to parents to be supportive during this period and not shy away from seeking professional assistance should their children struggle to cope with the outcome of their matric results.
Seedat shared a few tips to help those pupils, and their parents, who may believe they haven't achieved the desired matric result.
