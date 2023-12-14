READER LETTER | Matric’s no end, it’s the beginning of a lifelong learning

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 for finishing their 12-year journey of schooling. Twelve years is a long time.
However, schooling is not just about reading and writing tests and exams. It also teaches life skills, which prepare pupils for life after school.
In SA, the quality of education is poor. In the past, the apartheid regime implemented the system of Bantu Education. The education system did not prepare blacks for leadership and management positions.
Instead, it prepared them to serve whites. But the same Bantu Education has produced quality leaders like Nelson Mandela. In business, it has produced the likes of Dr Sam Motsuenyane and Dr Thato Motlana. I am mentioning the above to show today’s pupils that our education system is bad but it’s no excuse for not pursuing their dreams.
That said, the Class of 2023 is patiently waiting for their results, which will be released in January. The minister of education, Angie Motshekga, will wake up from her slumber and celebrate top students.
On the other hand, many pupils will know their results through mediums such as newspapers and SMSes. Some of those who have passed are likely to go to higher learning institutions and further their studies.
Unfortunately, many won’t see the door of a university because they have no money to pay for their fees. But NSFAS is there to help poor but deserving students who don’t have money to pay for their fees.
However, not all students will receive funding from NSFAS. In addition, many pupils are reluctant to go to FET colleges. There are contributory factors. One factor is that the FET standards have dropped. The other reason is that many pupils don’t know the value of FET colleges, especially the technical part.
Pupils should reconsider. The country needs more artisans. Lastly, there will be those who have failed matric. The truth is: most successful people have failed many times in their lives but never gave up. Matric is not the end but the beginning of a lifelong learning. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Matric’s no end, it’s the beginning of a lifelong learning
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
