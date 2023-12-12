CCBSA’s Study Buddy Fund open for applications to study in 2024

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has opened the application process to matriculants and first-time university applicants for its Study Buddy Fund bursary programme for 2024.

The Study Buddy Fund, now in its fourth year, has assisted over 100 deserving young people from communities where CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education.

The fund pays for full tuition, accommodation fees and textbooks.

Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication & sustainability director, says: “The Study Buddy Fund forms part of our economic inclusion commitments to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds and is focused on enhancing young people’s prospects of finding sustainable employment once they finish studying.”

The SA matric class of 2022 achieved a pass rate of 80.1%, and while many qualified to attend universities, lack of funding was a key inhibitor to aspirations.