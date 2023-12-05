Hey matrics of 2023! Sign up today to get your results first

Big shoutout to all of you! You've powered through exams and made it to the finish line – that's no small feat, especially with the rollercoaster the world's been on lately.

You've shown resilience and strength and, for that, you deserve a huge pat on the back.

Now here’s something exciting: By registering on our matric results website for your results, you stand a chance to win R10,000 in a lucky draw!

No need to wait in queues or keep an eye on the mailbox for your results. A few clicks on our matric results website, and you’re sorted – your results are right at your fingertips, quick and easy.

And that R10,000 could be yours. It’s simple to get yourself in the running. Just sign up on the website, enter your details, and you’re all set for both your results and a shot at some free money.

Whether it's for further studies, kickstarting your dream project, or anything else you're aiming for, this cash could be the boost you need.

You've already shown incredible grit getting through your exams. Now let's add some excitement to your success. Register, check your results, and keep your fingers crossed for the lucky draw. Here’s to your amazing journey ahead!

HOW TO REGISTER

If you wrote matric in 2023, click on our matric results website now to sign up – it's quick and easy. Who knows, you might be the one lucky matriculant who wins the R10,000 cash prize up for grabs.

When the results are released in January 2024, we will email you an alert so you can find your results on our website along with interesting information about the performance of your school and province.

You only have up until January 18 2024 to register your profile – the day before the country's national senior certificate results are released.

WHEN WILL YOU GET YOUR RESULTS?



