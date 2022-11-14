How to guard yourself against jinxes
Be careful about sharing titbits
By Zipho Dolamo - 14 November 2022 - 08:01
I reiterate the significance of the intersection of timing and discretion when sharing our glad tidings. I do this because knowing the time and place while remaining aware of the people that you share your life’s momentous events can be a matter of life and death or triumph and defeat.
This sounds melodramatic, I know, but sharing your life’s events too soon, and with the wrong people, is dangerous. Western pop culture refers to this as a function of not wanting to “jinx” things by talking about them too early. A jinx is a curse/bad luck/bad omen, which in this context, is tied to the sharing of information (often good news) prematurely and its ability to negatively impact your outcomes...
