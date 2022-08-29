Ubungoma is real, love and embrace it
Colonial laws taught us African spiritual practices were 'demon worship'
By Zipho Dolamo - 29 August 2022 - 11:27
Young sangomas unapologetically performing their spiritualities on media and social media is a growing phenomenon.
Personally, I love to see it. ..
Ubungoma is real, love and embrace it
Colonial laws taught us African spiritual practices were 'demon worship'
Young sangomas unapologetically performing their spiritualities on media and social media is a growing phenomenon.
Personally, I love to see it. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos