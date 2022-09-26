×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Living

Respect ubuNgoma to avoid cul-de-sacs in your life

City girl forgoes parties to fulfil destiny

By Zipho Dolamo - 26 September 2022 - 11:43

Often, I find myself at the centre of conversations around ubuNgoma, my perception of its appropriate iterations and performances today.

By iterations and performances I mean how contemporary sangomas carry themselves, specifically in dress, talk, practice and the spaces they occupy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...