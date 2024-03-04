×

South Africa

WATCH | ‘Let darkness disappear’: ANC puts traditional healers on stage to plead with ancestors for election win

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 04 March 2024 - 12:50
The ANC put traditional healers on stage to plead for a win in the 2024 elections.
Image: ANC/Fikile Mbalula/X

It is not common to see traditional healers burn incense in front of thousands of people to plead with ancestors for a win in political elections, but the May polls are proving to be different.

The ANC took its election manifesto campaign to Galeshewe in Kimberley at the weekend. The ruling party had traditional leaders on stage to burn incense and plead with its late leaders to bring light for it to win the national and provincial elections on May 29.

“We do not doubt. We know the ANC will win. We know it will win because we have been working hard for it for a very long time. May the darkness disappear and let the light prevail. Walter Sisulu, from where you are laying, may you walk before us and all other late leaders do the same. Phambili nge ANC, phambili,” the traditional healers pleaded.

Political parties have been embracing African spirituality and visiting traditional leaders as part of their election runs. The parties have also visited churches. 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba visited Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto on Sunday where he celebrated 42 years of marriage to his wife Connie. 

Last month former president Jacob Zuma visited the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries of rape-accused Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo where he was entertained by a choir singing his election song Umshini wami.

In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church and announced the ANC would build a 1,000-sleeper building for the church as a donation.

TimesLIVE

