Mathebe Molise is a self-made beauty mogul 

Mathebe Molise is determined to create South Africa’s first beauty multinational.

In 2021, she launched her own skincare brand Pastry, which is sold by her successful retail business Beauty on TApp. High on this success, she followed up by opening her first brick-and-mortar store at Mall of Africa, where she sells popular beauty products.

“Over the years I’ve been looking at ways to expand and, of course, opening a brick-and-mortar store was always on my mind, but a lot of people tried to convince me to keep Beauty On TApp online, because then you have fewer costs and you don’t have to pay rental at a big mall. They said I should just be known as the online store that delivers fast,” she says.

But the astute businesswoman decided to take the risk anyway.

“I looked at a lot of research in the beauty space and at gaps in the market in terms of where people actually shop for affordable skincare with that nice luxury experience, and where they go to get expert skin advice,” she says. “For me the answer was obvious, and last year I realised there really wasn’t any retail offering like Beauty on TApp as a walk-in. We want people to experience the website as they walk into the store.”

An investment banker by profession, Molise was comforted by the business’s strong and established customer base, and she wanted to continue to build a community that loves the brand.

“Late last year, I started engaging a few malls and Mall of Africa was the obvious choice for us. This was a natural next move. Even though during my research I looked at a lot of international stores that are online only, I felt that, as a South African company, smartphone uptake is not as high as in other countries and the walk-in option was needed,” says Molise.

One of the main challenges when preparing to open the store was forecasting consumer behaviour.

“I have never done walk-in retail before and it is a completely different beast to online. Stock control is a challenge, because for a lot of brands we had to reapply to retail their products in our store, so those were whole processes,” she says. “But I think getting the store into Mall of Africa was the biggest obstacle, because you must convince them to be selected. You have to make a really good case to be chosen.”

Molise left a successful career to focus on building the brand she had started in 2015.