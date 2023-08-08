Game, set & match to Kgothatso Montjane

“It takes unshakeable belief and the ability to remain disciplined, even when things are not going my way. Even though it’s hard, you cannot allow life’s difficult moments to derail your hopes and dreams,” she says. “When I became the first Black woman from South Africa to compete at Wimbledon in 2018, it was another of my long-term dreams fulfilled. I always wanted to compete on grass, but I never knew that when it happened it would be historic.”

In the same year, she competed at the US Open and so became the first African wheelchair tennis player to qualify for all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year. When we talk on the eve of her departure for London and I ask what she sees in her crystal ball, Montjane is quick to respond that she’s ready to take a shot at the Wimbledon title again.

“I would love to win many more Grand Slams. I still have a lot ahead of me to achieve, so maybe one day I’ll be able to sit and look back and pick one of my proudest moments. So far, I’m just proud of every little step I’m taking,” she says.

In terms of her hopes and dreams for the sport that has given her so much, Montjane reckons the potential in this country is immeasurable, and what is needed to take the sport forward and expand the pool of players is learning from other countries.

“I think lot of research needs to be done on how to get the sport forward. We need to find out how other countries are making it work — maybe we can learn from that [to] help us grow the sport,” she says.

Montjane credits her team, which does the running around behind the scenes, with the extraordinary life she has crafted on her beloved tennis courts, topped by 29 singles and many doubles titles.

“I simply cannot ask for more. They inspire me to be the best that I can be,” she adds.

To be named an SMag Woman of the Year, one imagines an attitude of humility and gratitude is highly prized, in addition to the specific talent that the honourees possess. And Montjane simply oozes charisma, swag, humility, and gratitude.