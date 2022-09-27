Exclusive inside look into Usher's Global Citizen brunch in Accra

The talent we were told about start to flood in. First is I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel. The British actor is the latest addition to the upcoming Black Panther film. She looks relaxed and chilled in summery shorts and vest. She is accompanied by American musician Vic Mensa – yes, the one who had a short-lived fling with local rapper Nadia Nakai.
We are greeted by a Ghanaian traditional band, showing off high-spirited dance styles and rocking vibrant prints
Image: Grahl Photography
The morning after the Global Citizen Festival: Accra – where Usher, SZA, Tems and Stormzy – blew up the stage at the historic Black Star Square in Ghana, I’m woken up by a mysterious WhatsApp message.
To be honest, I had slept at 5am after a long night of partying up a storm and experiencing the city’s nightlife – at one of the parties I ran into “groovist” and former minister Jeff Radebe. So when I’m woken up by text just after 8am, I’m a little annoyed as I’m trying to catch up on some much-needed Zzzzzz. I had not caught a wink since my arrival three days earlier. The party scene in Accra is such a vibe, just be careful of those relentless hawkers while you are trying to escape back home in the wee hours.
When I open the text, it’s an exclusive invitation to a brunch.
“Join us for a brunch to celebrate the arts in Ghana. Hosted by Usher & Fran Katsoudas [co-chair of Global Citizen]…. Location to be confirmed.” Say no more! That is the best hangover cure in the world, so I quickly jump out of bed, take a quick shower and I don’t even have anything chic enough to wear – but I quickly make a plan.
Image: Grahl Photography
Upon arrival, my name (and four others I’m travelling with) is not on the guest list, but there is no panic as the doorkeeper asks who did my invite come from and then gracefully informs me that there is an updated guest list. She quickly rushes inside to investigate and within a minute she efficiently returns and welcomes us.
We are greeted by a Ghanaian traditional band, showing off high-spirited dance styles and rocking vibrant prints.
Inside we are ushered to a reserved table in a prime spot, but before we can even rest our backsides on the chairs, we are quickly informed that there has been a change of plan and they need the table for “talent”. We are then politely moved to an equally stunning long table, with multi-coloured woven hand fans as part of the deco. These are much-needed accessories with the high tropical humidity and hot temperatures in the capital city.
My eyes are next fixed on the three-course menu. On the starter menu, I indulge in jollof rice arancini served with chilli sauce, horseradish cream and beetroot salsa. The crispy chilli fish and chicken flatbread are just as mouthwatering. But the real party in the mouth is with the main course. The grilled octopus with eggplant caviar, lime puree and mixed salad is full of flavour. The chargrilled chicken and asanka cooked seasonal vegetable are culinary heaven.
Image: Grahl Photography
The talent we were told about start to flood in. First is I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel. The British actor is the latest addition to the upcoming Black Panther film. She looks relaxed and chilled in summery shorts and vest. She is accompanied by American musician Vic Mensa – yes, the one who had a short-lived fling with local rapper Nadia Nakai.
Next another Black Panther star graces us with her presence and it’s Danai Gurira, opting for an geomatic printed maxi dress.
Sandwiched in-between all the international stars is the arrival of Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron to the Global Citizen "End Extreme Poverty Now" campaign. The chairman and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, is accompanied by his wife Dolly and SA actor Rami Chuene.
Our host Usher arrives and has cellphone cameras flashing, dressed in creamy layers, styled with a monochrome kimono. Stormzy later arrives in a green co-ord set and the biggest entourage of all the stars in attendance.
In-between cocktails, Usher and Katsoudas gave short speeches.
“I’m so happy to be here and to be immersed in the experience of Africa and its rich history,” Usher says.
I will leave you with a highlight from the day, there I was walking into the restroom. Lo and behold, it’s Usher. He was there with a friend having a casual conversation and going through their phones – just the three of us. I acted cool as a cucumber, but inside I was dying. As I washed my hands, I was presented by their reflection. He’s even more gorgeous up-close. I can confirm, he smells divine.
