Usher and crew wow Ghananians at Global Citizen festival in Accra
World urged to fight poverty, empower women and break barriers
Image: FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Special moments and electric performances bursting with excitement were captured at the Global Citizen Festival: Accra on Saturday night at Black Star Square in Ghana.
All eyes were on the huge stage for the music acts, who rocked the night. But there were also keynote speeches and calls to end extreme poverty, empower women and break systematic barriers from many philanthropists including Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron to the Global Citizen "End Extreme Poverty Now" campaign.
Mahloele is the chairman and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, which publishes SA’s leading newspapers including Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day. It also owns the oldest record label in Africa, Gallo Music.
Image: Masi Losi
In between performing his hits such as Let It Burn and OMG, Grammy-winning musician Usher brought surprise acts on stage – Pheelz to deliver a high-octane performance of his hit single Finesse as well as fellow Nigerian megastar Tiwa Savage. Closing the show just after midnight, Usher’s performance ended with a fireworks display lighting up the sky in honour of Ghana’s 65 years of independence.
Fellow American artist SZA was excited to perform on African soil for the first time, while British rapper Stormzy was happy to return. There were also other hot performances from Sarkodie, Gyakie, Tems and Stonebwoy.
But it was SA superstar Uncle Waffles who had the crowd fired up with dance moves by dropping the hottest amapiano hits – and of course her signature “adiwele amathousand” moves had concertgoers screaming: “Waffles we want to party”.
Black Panther actor Danai Gurira hosted the festival with the assistance of actress Nomzamo Mbatha, British screenwriter Michaela Coel and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who is married to actor Idris Elba.
Sowetan caught up with Dhowre Elba, rocking Rick Owens, before hitting the stage.
“I just wanted to wear colour and something that made me light. That’s what Ghana reminds me of and those vibrant colours have to come out,” she said.
“I’ve been coming to Africa ever since I was young, but this is my second time in Ghana. This is the year of the return, my husband is half Ghanaian and I love the culture – and food. I’m so happy to be here.
“This event is just a small part of what Global Citizen does, though it seems huge. There is so much advocacy behind the scene and they work day in, day out to get leaders to step up. I’m passionate about their work.”
The 33-year-old Somalian-American model urged young women looking up to her in Africa to speak out.
“Speak out. Use your voice and your voice matters, so do your opinions, I hope everyone knows that.”
Other celebrities spotted in the crowd included Chance The Rapper, Rami Chuene and Lasizwe Dambuza.
