Long live Sun City
The resort remains a ray of sunshine, a beacon of nostalgia
In these days of dilapidated infrastructure and a “new normal” around every corner, it’s remarkable that Sun City continues to be the mainstay of many family holidays in South Africa.
This is no small feat, considering how our options have multiplied since the days the Sun International resort first monopolised the local holiday market.
Revisiting this old stomping ground after two years of the global pandemic, I was struck by how intact it remains —garish, dated carpets and fittings included.
I suppose it’s a good thing for the local economy that it teems with tourists, and that several foreign languages waft past you as you stroll through the resort that was the brainchild of iconic businessman Sol Kerzner and opened in the heydays of the Bantustan government of Bophuthatswana.
It is a repository of so many childhood memories and nostalgic moments.
Getting its groove back
In the wake of the pandemic, countless longstanding and trusted entertainment establishments have closed for good. It’s only the resilient, built on sound financial grounds, that have reopened and now offer good deals for fun seekers.
Sun City’s legacy and brand equity have stood it in good stead, as both local and international tourists still see it as a viable option.
The resort is just an hour and half away from Joburg and, while the road has not escaped the scourge of potholes haunting the country’s roads, it is drivable — with caution, of course.
The air is crisp and fresh as we drive up the hill, and the first view of the Entertainment Centre doesn’t get old. The sense of leaving all the stresses and worries behind as “holiday mode” kicks in is priceless.
For our midweek break we stay at Soho, formerly known as Sun City Main Hotel. The kaleidoscope of the casino is still dizzying as gamblers camp out by the machines hoping for a big win. Registration is seamless and accessing the rooms uncomplicated. Our rooms are reasonably big, to accommodate families.
Since relying on the hotel shuttles can be confusing and tiring, in the end we decide to walk about on our own terms. The garden court has a variety of eateries, including popular fast-food chicken, Asian cuisine, pizzas, and hamburgers. The revamped corridors of the Superbowl add a modern touch, in contrast to the dated carpets of the hotel.
And Sun City’s appeal remains untouched. The Valley of Waves seems to be the main attraction, with tourists making a beeline for the man-made waves that get released every few minutes. But there are also rides and slides and even a zip line. In one spot you get to experience a relaxed holiday — soaking the sun with a book and the remains of your adrenaline rush.
The squeals of delights as the water comes gushing through the imitation sea are the perfect backdrop to what is the closest you’ll get to a tropical holiday in the middle of the water-scarce North West.
Winter sanctuary
The downside of travelling as a family is evident in the morning, as families queue for breakfast. It’s astonishing that the hospitality industry has not come up with an innovative way to cut down on queues for omelettes and pancakes. By the time you get to the front, the food doesn’t look appetising anymore and your mood is spoiled. I make a mental note to order room service instead next time I’m at Soho.
There are, however, a few additions to make the trip to Sun City worth your while. The Hardrock Café at Soho, for example, is a hip setting for dinner with a relaxed vibe.
When your children are adrenaline junkies who thrive on adventure-filled holidays, Sun City is the perfect spot. The options are many, if exorbitantly priced, but the value is in the happy faces after such an experience.
We opt for a quad-biking nature trail and for an hour we are in the bush, spotting bucks, zebras, and other antelopes at close range while on roaring motorbikes, kicking up dust and manoeuvring over and around obstacles. This proves to be a hit, with lots of memories made.
And to round off your stay, you can’t go wrong with a Pilanesberg National Park game drive, where you are almost guaranteed to see most of the Big Five. The young ones enjoy identifying animals and it helps them with their studies.