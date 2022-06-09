Long live Sun City

In these days of dilapidated infrastructure and a “new normal” around every corner, it’s remarkable that Sun City continues to be the mainstay of many family holidays in South Africa.

This is no small feat, considering how our options have multiplied since the days the Sun International resort first monopolised the local holiday market.

Revisiting this old stomping ground after two years of the global pandemic, I was struck by how intact it remains —garish, dated carpets and fittings included.

I suppose it’s a good thing for the local economy that it teems with tourists, and that several foreign languages waft past you as you stroll through the resort that was the brainchild of iconic businessman Sol Kerzner and opened in the heydays of the Bantustan government of Bophuthatswana.

It is a repository of so many childhood memories and nostalgic moments.

Getting its groove back

In the wake of the pandemic, countless longstanding and trusted entertainment establishments have closed for good. It’s only the resilient, built on sound financial grounds, that have reopened and now offer good deals for fun seekers.

Sun City’s legacy and brand equity have stood it in good stead, as both local and international tourists still see it as a viable option.

The resort is just an hour and half away from Joburg and, while the road has not escaped the scourge of potholes haunting the country’s roads, it is drivable — with caution, of course.

The air is crisp and fresh as we drive up the hill, and the first view of the Entertainment Centre doesn’t get old. The sense of leaving all the stresses and worries behind as “holiday mode” kicks in is priceless.