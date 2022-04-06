Madikwe River Lodge wants a provider for sales and marketing services

Golden Leopard Resorts, a chain of 3-star graded resorts, including Madikwe River Lodge, is inviting well established, professional sales and marketing agents to submit proposals to bid for the provision of sales and marketing services for the lodge.

Set on the border of Botswana, Madikwe River Lodge lies amid the cool tranquillity of a riverine forest on the banks of the Groot Marico River, within the scenic Madikwe Game Reserve, in SA's North West province.

Its picturesque location makes Madikwe River Lodge the ideal venue to enjoy untamed wildlife, endless horizons and striking facilities.

This luxurious lodge invites sales and marketing agents to submit proposals to bid under the following guidelines:

Tender reference number: MRL001/22

The description for the tender document:

Madikwe River Lodge (MRL is) looking to appoint an established tourism agency/group specialising in providing sales and marketing services. A compulsory briefing session will be held on April 12 2022 at 11am at Madikwe River Lodge. The bid documents are available from Madikwe River Lodge from April 5 2022. The closing date and time for submissions is April 29 2022 at 2pm. The tender box details are: Manyane Resort Reception, Pilanesberg. The contact number is: (014) 555 1000.

Queries related to bidding documents may be addressed to:

Susan Motlhasedi

Supply Chain Management

procure@goldenleopardresorts.co.za

Tel: (014) 555 1044 / (066) 481 0604

Queries related to the scope and terms of reference may be addressed to:

Mirriam Phalatse:

marketing@goldenleopardresorts.co.za

Tel: (014) 555 1010/ (066) 481 0603

Please note: Tender documents will be made available only to those who attend the compulsory briefing at Madikwe River Lodge.

This article was paid for by Golden Leopards Resorts.