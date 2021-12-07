From babymoon to honeymoon

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Ntokozo: I had several moments where I thought to myself, “This is the girl for me,” but I kept on holding back for some reason. One day, in our third year of dating, I got to sit with her and have a heart-to-heart. After that, I had no doubt in my mind. From that day it was my goal to marry this beauty whom I now call my wife.

THE PROPOSAL

Melissa: I was pregnant at the time and he had suggested we do a babymoon [a vacation for parents before they welcome their newborn]. He had booked a weekend away at Emerald Resort & Casino, in Vanderbijlpark, and had a full itinerary. The second day we were there, TK [Ntokozo] seemed nervous and didn’t have any appetite.

As the day proceeded we ate out, walked around, played miniature golf, and went bowling. In the evening we went to a restaurant and had dinner. After dinner, he suggested that we take a walk.

I refused at first, but he was adamant. He took me into an area where the gardens were as green as day in the moonlight, surrounded by beautiful flowers. As I was looking at the view I turned to say something to TK and there he was, down on one knee. At first I told him to get up and stop fooling around. He replied that he was serious and then I asked where the ring was. He was so nervous that he forgot to take out the ring. As soon as he put his hand in his pocket, that’s when my heart started to beat fast.

LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS

Ntokozo: There were no lobola negotiations. My family is more religious than cultural, but we were very happy to accommodate Melissa’s family, should they have wanted lobola. Melissa’s dad, who is Indian, didn’t want lobola. Even when we had our daughter, my family approached Melissa’s to pay damages, but they declined.