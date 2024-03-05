×

Food & Drink

Yolanda Mlangeni passionate about serving family, guests scrumptious meal

Chef gives tips on how to usher in autumn

05 March 2024 - 08:50
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Yolanda Mlangeni is enthusiastic about serving great meals and smiles for guests
Image: SUPPLIED

Autumn is the fragrant season of warm spices and nostalgic baked delights – tasting like childhood – fill the air.   

With the Easter holidays fast approaching and the first quarter break on the horizon, families are looking forward to spending downtime and breaking bread with their loved ones. Make it extra special with inviting seasonal decor, paired with scrumptious meals.  

“Autumn has always been my favourite season growing up when the family would come together,” says Yolanda Mlangeni, academic operations administrator at Capsicum Culinary Studio and The IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management (Rosebank campus).  

“The last time you had a family gathering was in December, afterwards, everyone would leave to find their place, build careers and find their paths.” 

“During the Easter season, the family is brought back together and they catch up with each other.”

The 35-year-old from Spruitview, in the East Rand, was brought up in a large family with an important emphasis on mealtimes. The self-proclaimed cook believes that her grandmother’s passion and devotion to her family channelled her endeavours into the hospitality and culinary industry.  

“We had a big family which meant a lot of meals all the time. My grandmother taught me that as you live with a group of people you need to cater for them by serving them lunch, while preparing dinner in that short space,” Mlangeni says.

“I refer to myself as a cook and not a chef, when you are a cook, you add love into your meals which I learnt from her. As a young girl, I soon found myself getting into the habit and assisting during family functions.”  

Having inherited the traits of being a caregiver from her grandmother, at 11 years old Mlangeni happily assumed her new role for her family – with her shift mainly over the weekends.   

Yolanda Mlangeni, who is enthusiastic about serving great meals, refers to herself as a cook and not a chef.
Image: SUPPLIED

“We had a coal stove back then and I was taught that it would need to be prepared by a certain time for the family to have warm water to bathe and then have their morning porridge; while cleaning up the kitchen and preparing for lunch and moving into preparations for dinner,” Mlangeni says.

“Yes, I was young, but I learnt responsibility. It helped me find my specialty in hospitality, my direction and I’ve built a career from it. I always want to take care of people and make sure that they have smiles on their faces."

Staying true to her philosophy, Mlangeni's passion for service, both front and back of house, became evident in her six-year tenure as a chef at loved Vilakazi Street restaurant Sakhumzi in Orlando West, Soweto.

“I loved being in the kitchen and making meals, but I also loved meeting guests and striking up conversations with them. I realised that I would rather pursue hospitality management then the kitchen endeavours would follow,” Mlangeni says.

Create new memories with these inspired seasonal food and décor creations perfect for those mealtimes and transform your home into a haven:

Scented candles and lanterns  

Create a warm alluring ambience with the soft glow of candles and lanterns. Arrange them on your mantel, dining table or throughout your home to add a touch of elegance and warmth.  

Cosy throws and blankets  

Layer your home with cosy textiles like knit throws, faux fur blankets and plaid or flannel pillow covers. These soft and tactile fabrics will not only keep you warm but also add texture and visual interest to your space.  

Table centrepieces  

Create stunning centrepieces for your dining table or coffee table using seasonal elements like pumpkins, candles, flowers and foliage. Get creative with your arrangements and mix and match different textures and colours for a visually appealing display.  

Bring in nature   

Incorporate autumn flowers and foliage into your decor to add a pop of colour and freshness. Consider using flowers like sunflowers, dahlias, mums, and marigolds; along with branches of colourful leaves and berries.

Warm salads, soups and stews    

My grandmother would try to cook her stews differently every year by infusing different flavours. She would also make a warm salad that would have corn and potatoes.   

 

Crunchy warm broccoli salad  

Crunchy warm broccoli salad
Image: SUPPLIED

Ingredients: 

  • 4 cups fresh broccoli florets 
  • 1/2 cup red onion finely chopped. 
  • 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries 
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds or chopped nuts (such as almonds or pecans - optional) 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons honey or sugar 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 

Method

  • In a large bowl, combine the broccoli florets, chopped red onion, raisins or dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds or chopped nuts. 
  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, honey or sugar, salt, and pepper until well combined. 
  • Pour the dressing over the broccoli mixture and toss until everything is evenly coated. 
  • Cover the salad and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to meld together. 
  • Serve chilled and enjoy! 
  • Feel free to customise this basic recipe by adding ingredients like bacon bits, shredded cheese, diced apples, or chopped celery for additional flavour and texture.  
Yolanda Mlangeni says she loves being in the kitchen making meals.
Image: SUPPLIED

