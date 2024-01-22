A user spent R33,000 a day on Uber Eats on alcohol

The biggest Uber Eats order in Mzansi last year totalled a stupendous R33,000 from a single user in one day – of course, it was mjwals (alcohol)
According to the annual report by the online food ordering and delivery platform, the splurge happened on Friday, October 13, where a customer had two separate orders 25 minutes apart. The big spender first put an order of about R14,000 and within 30 minutes R19,000. The two orders totalled R33,000, including tips.
Further insight from Uber Eats’s 2023 Annual Cravings report further outlined South Africans’ unusual, bizarre and peculiar requests that the application captured.
The most jaw-dropping order included a user who purchased from the same restaurant 348 times in 2023; while another ordered “at least once a day for every day of 2023”.
As for couple? A user had 771 orders for two.
Move over Cape Town, Joburg is the new hub of vegans.The City of Gold overhauled the Mother City with 23% over vegan orders.
The hardest working delivery person on the application took over 9,000 trips.
“For perspective, that’s equivalent to circling the earth more than 2.27 times or driving from Cape Town to Johannesburg and back nearly 33 times. The hours spent on the road, meanwhile, are equivalent to watching Die Hard more than 781 times,” the report further elaborated.
The most loved homegrown dishes on the app are pap, malva pudding, chakalaka, bunny chow, gatsbys and boerewors.
From 23-piece pregnancy-friendly tempura order to a Pretorian in the Mother City missing the taste ye-shisayama, these are some of the most unbelievable requests and popular foods that Mzansi ordered in 2023.
“Our fourth Annual Cravings report not only provides valuable insights into what foods (and drinks) South Africans crave. The report also demonstrates how big a role Uber Eats plays in the lives of ordinary South Africans. In 2024 and beyond, we aim to address even more of their wants and needs and to do so in new and innovative ways,” said Daniele Joubert, head of consumer growth for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa.
There was also one homesick user, who left a funny, yet specific and detailed request with their order.
“Hey there... I’ve beeeen looking for shisanyama in Cape Town. I’m glad I found you. Please can I have my meat medium, in case it arrives cold I’ll microwave so the cooking will continue. I can’t wait to taste the meat!!!!!! I’m glad you exist ... I miss the taste of home in Pretoria. Thank you and sorry for the long message. I said an extra of spinach because I don’t have an option to not get it. It’s okay if you don’t put it in, thank you. also no starch. just meat, also that’s if the restaurant allows not to have some options. But it’s okay also if you keep protocol,” the request read.
