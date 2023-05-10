The cold weather is perfect for spirits. Who doesn’t want to sip on a drink that will warm you up? So fellow tipplers, let’s gather around to discuss the latest in food and drinks. If you stay until the end, there is also a wonderful whisky cocktail recipe tailored just for you.
One of Joburg’s recognised places where whisky lovers gather was recently honoured with an international award. In a first for SA, specialist whisky retailer WhiskyBrother was awarded as the Global Multiple Outlet Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Icons of Whisky Awards announced in London by Whisky Magazine.
This is the business’s second time getting recognition in the form of an award from the international community. In 2021 they were awarded as the Global Single Retail Outlet by the same competition, presented online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Still on whisky and SA’s winning streak, Thabiso Molonyama, founder of The Everyday Bar, joined bartenders from across the world in getting creative and sharing an Instagram post of their own signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail, explaining why the spirit works perfectly in the serve.
South African whisky devotees on a winning streak
Image: Supplied
With over 200 entries across 47 countries, Molonyama’s serve, Nimbus Moon, was selected as the African winner, with three other winners from Asia and Australia, South and Central America and Europe. His winning serve is a balanced blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aperol, Orange Bitters, Lemon Yuzu and Cranberry juice.
Molonyama won a trip to Scotland for this month, after winning an exclusive three-night Black Label experience with Johnnie Walker. If that has got you hankering for some whisky, here’s a recipe you can try at home:
New York sours by head mixologist at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Melrick Harrison.
Method:
Add all ingredients (except the red wine) to a shaker with ice, give it a good shake until your hands start to feel cold. Strain over ice in a tumbler, and carefully add your red wine over the cocktail. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
You are what you eat
