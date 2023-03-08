Lorna Maseko back with season 2 of Homegrown Tastes SA

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko is back with season two of her television cooking show Homegrown Tastes SA. Today, the new season kicks off and in each episode she will tour SA with celebrity guests from Luthando Shosha to Shudufhadzo Musida, Anton Jeftha, Lucile Slade, Blue Mbombo and Sandile Mahlangu. We caught up with the cookbook author on what to expect.
How do you think the show has changed/influenced the SA culinary scene?
It's just exploring what you see beyond the shelves, so when you see an ingredient, you realise it has a bigger story. It's also just appreciating our produce just a little bit more. We are fed so much international stuff, like a burger is great but so are amadumbe (root vegetable). Dombolo and hard body are fantastic as much as a pizza is great. So, for me it’s those little things that are teaching us about our country and how great our food is.
Was there anything surprising that you learnt while filming season 2?
Yes, I didn’t know there was donkey’s milk and that it’s very expensive. I [also] learnt that it’s good for eczema and great for allergies... I actually milked the donkey and tasted the milk.
What does it taste like?
Very sweet, tastes like zero percent milk.
Have you thought about writing a cookbook based on the show?
Not based on the show, but a cookbook is something in the pipeline. When I did my first cookbook, I was really naïve, and as a chef I’ve grown to love who I am, where I’m from and I want to tell the world about who I am and where I’m from. Because that is the core of my grounding, of my culture. I think also the world is ready for other things. We’ve been fed so much about how great the French did this, how amazing the Italians did that. So, people are wondering what are people eating in Ghana? What are people eating in SA? And it’s these stories that I think people find more interesting than the typical culinary giants."
Do you have any tips on how we should be cooking or preparing our meals since load shedding is here to stay?
It's just about finding quick, easy, recipes. I was also thinking about it the other day… how do you cook in this climate? Make easy hearty meals? I’m still learning about that, it’s shifting your daily routine. Do we now buy braais? Is this what we’re doing? Do we bring back the potjie? And what does it look like? Will you be doing a potjie at your apartment?
