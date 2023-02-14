Communication and respect are also another layer to the foundation of their good relationship. When asked what was one of the favourite things they loved about each other the couple had this to say: “What I love is that he’s always trying to make me happy, he’s always telling me he loves me. He’s just so funny and fun, I don’t get bored. We have our moments, where we’re shouting at each other but we are always laughing.”
Everyday is Valentine’s Day for RegoDise
Popular couple say they spend time together and laugh a lot to energise their marriage
Image: Supplied
“For me love is peace, being at peace with the person you’re with and just being able to experience life with one another but understating that you are growing individuals and that you need to be kind with those growing hurdles and therefore being unconditional in that no matter what, you’ll be there for one another.”
These are the words of Regomoditswe Khoele, one half of the popular lifestyle, travel, marriage and faith-based content creation couple RegoDise. Rego and Modise Khoele are a young, affectionate and successful couple with a loyal following on YouTube and various other social media channels. Watching their content and speaking to them over the phone, their love and joy for each other and life is pretty evident.
“Love is an active display of one’s acceptance of the other. It is a sacrifice, a beautiful sacrifice. It is almost a desire to please your partner without it being hard,” Modise adds.
Image: In Abundance Photography
The two went to the same high school, where Modise noticed Rego but it was only when she was in her first year of studying towards being a pilot that they actually went on a date on October 1 2011. The two have been together since. The couple was married on October 1 2019. Modise had proposed the year before on the very same date. The couple credit their Christian faith with giving them a solid foundation in their relationship. They also add that being friends adds to the relationship.
“We wanted marriage because we wanted to build a future because we understood that two is better than one. And we could hold each other and succeed, with God being the third string. That’s how we looked at it, we didn’t compare each other to others or trends that are happening,” says Rego.
Image: Supplied
Communication and respect are also another layer to the foundation of their good relationship. When asked what was one of the favourite things they loved about each other the couple had this to say: “What I love is that he’s always trying to make me happy, he’s always telling me he loves me. He’s just so funny and fun, I don’t get bored. We have our moments, where we’re shouting at each other but we are always laughing.”
“I love her smile and kind heart, she’s such a kind hearted individual… she loves people.”
Listening to the couple talk about and to each other is a heart-warming experience. They mention that public displays of affection are one of the ways that they show appreciation and celebrate their love for one another. Spontaneous dates and catering to each other’s love languages is another way they celebrate each other.
“The one thing we would love to do is become parents, to raise our kids and have fun with them.”
Rego is a commercial pilot while Modise, who worked in corporate, is now a cinematographer and content creator and the two run a production business together as well. They have to juggle all of their work responsibilities with content creation. They communicate constantly, schedule their days religiously and spend as much time together as possible outside of work. The two travel constantly for work and leisure and some of their favourite destinations are Paris, Thailand and Mauritius, where they spent their honeymoon.
Image: Supplied
“People have a perception of Thailand but it is so beautiful and the food is amazing, that’s what I enjoyed, but Paris takes the cup,” says Rego.
One of the couple’s goals is to work on a marriage counselling course so that they can counsel and help other couples. They also cite DeVon Franklin and Megan Good’s teachings about love as among of their favourites.
“My philosophy of love is to never give up on love, love literally conquers all, don’t ever give up,” says Modise. And on the subject of Valentine’s Day, the couple don’t really celebrate it. Yes, there’ll be gifts to each other today but they choose to show their love to each other all year round.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
