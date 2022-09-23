Happy Heritage Month: No chakalaka, no braai!

“Normally, people cook chakalaka with green chilies to make it spicy, but I cook mine with habanero peppers — that’s my go-to for that spicy flavour. With regard to coleslaw, you can make it with coriander, add red and white cabbage, or use chopped spinach, for a twist. With butternut, you can add cinnamon instead of sugar, and with the beetroot you can add mayonnaise — it’s something that’s not popular but very nice. The mayonnaise gives it a creamy taste while not overpowering the taste of the beetroot.”

These side dishes are versatile and perfectly at home accompanying a traditional spread of umleqwa, isijingi, and ujeqe, or accompanying some braaied meat, whether it’s chicken or beef.

Mvelase advises making some of dishes the day before to minimise work on the day you are hosting. Because chakalaka and pumpkin can be enjoyed hot or cold, you can make these dishes ahead of the time; however, you’ll need to steam the pumpkin so that it doesn’t become soggy. The salsa is best made on the day of the event, as storing it will cause the tomato to become mushy. If you do opt to do it the day before, it would be advisable not to refrigerate it. Otherwise, if anything can be done in advance, do it — the point of hosting (besides providing a delicious meal) is to look after your guests.

You can also get creative with sweet potatoes, making sweet-potato fries or roasting them on the braai.

Mvelase’s number-one hosting tip is to find out if your guests have allergies. She once had a guest who was allergic to cabbage at a dinner party and, unaware of this, served them salsa that had been chopped at the same time as cabbage.

Lastly, try to serve your guests at the same time — there’s nothing as annoying as having to wait for your plate while other people are eating.

Here are two simple recipes for side dishes that will make you the toast of any lunch or braai this Heritage Day.