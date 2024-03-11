Hollywood’s biggest night, the 96th annual Academy Awards, staged at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, in the early hours on Monday morning local time.
Marking the end on an electric award season, the Oscars always make for a memorable night both in cinema and fashion. Who wore what? Who were they wearing as they picked up their Oscar?
Christopher Nolan finally bagged his first Oscar in the directing category; with his magnum opus Oppenheimer scooped up a total of seven wins including best picture, cinematography, original score and film editing. For their roles in the film, Cillian Murphy (best actor) and Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor) both became first-time Oscar winners. Emma Stone became a two-time Oscar winner picking up a gong for Poor Things. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed feature also won best production design, costume design plus makeup and hairstyling. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for The Holdovers.
Red carpet creations featuring gothic sheer black lace, stencilled corset gowns, zealous crystal creations and voluminous spectacles were some of the ensembles that dominated.
Zendaya
The 27-year-old actor’s star continues to rise, slaying both on screen and the fashion streets. She donned a breathtaking custom Giorgio Armani metallic gunpowder gown, with stencilled floral embellishments. Proving that it’s Zendaya’s world and we are merely in it.
Da’ Vine Joy Randolph
Stars shone bright on Oscars red carpet in sheer black lace, stencilled corset gowns
Zendaya turned heads in custom Giorgio Armani metallic gunpowder gown
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
Hollywood’s biggest night, the 96th annual Academy Awards, staged at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, in the early hours on Monday morning local time.
Marking the end on an electric award season, the Oscars always make for a memorable night both in cinema and fashion. Who wore what? Who were they wearing as they picked up their Oscar?
Christopher Nolan finally bagged his first Oscar in the directing category; with his magnum opus Oppenheimer scooped up a total of seven wins including best picture, cinematography, original score and film editing. For their roles in the film, Cillian Murphy (best actor) and Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor) both became first-time Oscar winners. Emma Stone became a two-time Oscar winner picking up a gong for Poor Things. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed feature also won best production design, costume design plus makeup and hairstyling. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for The Holdovers.
Red carpet creations featuring gothic sheer black lace, stencilled corset gowns, zealous crystal creations and voluminous spectacles were some of the ensembles that dominated.
Zendaya
The 27-year-old actor’s star continues to rise, slaying both on screen and the fashion streets. She donned a breathtaking custom Giorgio Armani metallic gunpowder gown, with stencilled floral embellishments. Proving that it’s Zendaya’s world and we are merely in it.
Da’ Vine Joy Randolph
Image: Carlos Barria
The 37-year-old breakout star picked up her Oscar in a custom Louis Vuitton soft blue column sequin gown, bringing all the drama with voluminous tulle sleeves and long train.
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
Slithering leather gowns have made their presence felt on the red carpet this award season, adding mysticism to modern silhouettes. This Castleton green version worn by Cynthia Erivo was designed by Louis Vuitton and it was a triple threat with an oversized ruffled sleeve, plunging neckline and buttery train.
Lupita Nyong’o
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
The 41-year-old paid homage to her pleated dusty blue Prada gown when she won her Oscar ten years ago – time flies. Giorgio Armani made the latest gown with feathers detailing while showing off her toned arms.
Coleman Domingo
Image: REUTERS
The 54-year-old actor looked dapper in Louis Vuitton. But we are obsessing over Domingo’s bowtie accented with a centrepiece brooch. Completing the look with was his signature cowboy boots with gold tips.
Laverne Cox
Image: Mike Coppola
Never one to make a fashion misstep (knock on wood), the 51-year-old actor graced the red carpet in a flowy black satin and golden corset by Mugler, complete with floor-length necktie.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
The A-list couple were an elegant match made in Caroline Herrera heaven. Union looked chic by layering a strapless silver mini-dress over a matching column skirt. Wayde kept it cool with a white and black lapel double button blazer by Atelier Versace.
Looks Zendaya slayed in during her latest film press tour
Footwear to step forward in this autumn
Bring on fashion heat with these cool autumn threads
Local designers treat travellers to fashion show in the skies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos