East London’s Zazi Fashion makes its debut at New York Fashion Week

Renowned South African design house Zazi Fashion will be taking to the catwalk for the first time at New York Fashion Week on Saturday evening for the Runway 7 collection at Sony Hall in New York City.

Founder and creative director Onwaba Mleve, who hails from East London, arrived in New York with seven giant suitcases full of garments, not to mention a jam-packed schedule of model castings, fittings, photo shoots and rehearsals.

“The excess baggage fees were extremely expensive — but our castings and fittings went very well, and we have 10 models to present the collection,” she told TimesLIVE.

“We have three South African models — two who have travelled with me all over the country and recently showcased my collection on eNCA, and another beautiful model, Wilhrisca Britz from Polokwane, who is now based in New York.

“I love everything about New York, except for the freezing weather,” she laughed.

“I miss our South African sunshine. Our African colour collection is a proud Mahikeng presentation called ‘Traditional Elegance’, and it features traditional mbaco Xhosa fabrics sourced from East London in lots of bright, vibrant colours and African prints. It’s a collection that features everything from something you could wear to the Oscars to an [outfit better suited to a] simple traditional setting.”