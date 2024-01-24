Musa Keys joins elite crop of SA artists to be nominated for a Grammy

Mzansi A-listers gathered on Tuesday night to celebrate Grammy nominee Musa Keys at his send-off party held at the high-spirited Zioux Restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The Limpopo-born amapiano star is jet-setting to Los Angeles for music’s biggest night next weekend.
He is nominated for Best African Music Performance for his collaboration with Nigerian megastar Davido for their Afrobeat smash Unavailable.
Keys, who doesn’t drink alcohol, told Sowetan that he was in such a jubilant mood that he was even considering sipping on something stronger to toast his success.
Industry peers such as Zakes Bantwini, Anele Mdoda, Buhle Samuels, Boity Thulo, Robot Boii, Tshepi Vundla, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Ayanda MVP, Priddy Ugly, Bontle Modiselle and Primo Baloyi honoured the last-minute invitation.
“A Grammy is something I’ve manifested for the longest of times,” the former SMag cover star said.
"Even if you go back to my past interviews I’ve done maybe two or three years ago, you will hear me consistently say ‘I’m gonna get a Grammy, I’m gonna get a Grammy’. Now that I’m here, my next job is to work hard to remain a Grammy nominee.”
Keys joins an elite crop of SA artists to be nominated for the prestigious music prize. An even shorter list of less than 10 local acts have won, including Bantwini, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Soweto Gospel Choir, Black Coffee, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Miriam Makeba.
Other South Africans nominated this year are former SMag cover star and Water hit-maker Tyla, acapella group Just 6 and comedian Trevor Noah – who is returning as host for a third consecutive time.
“We will be meeting here every year because we believe that there is always going to be an African or South African that will be nominated for the Grammys,” said Bantwini, who was victorious last year.
“I would like to encourage every musician to aim high, the Grammy is not a special award set out to be won by the Zakes [of this world], but everyone can achieve it. We will be going to LA next week to support Musa Keys and Tyla, Just 6 and our fellow brothers Burna Boy and Davido (Nigerian artists also nominated). We would like to secure a South African win next week Sunday, but if an African brother wins, it’s our win also.”
Distinct about his sense of style, Keys has always styled himself on stage and off-duty. However, for Grammy night, he told Sowetan that he has tapped on the expertise of an American-based stylist.
“For the first time, I have decided to work with a stylist from the States to put a fit together. I’ve already put a mood-board on what I like and how I would want it to look like. It’s going to be super crazy and amazing,” he said.
It seems that the Selema (Po Po) hit-maker has also found love. To wrap up his speech last night, he declared his love to the woman who has stolen his heart.
“I love you Nicole,” he said, met with “oohs and aahs” from attendees as Keys blushed and begged for them to stop teasing him.
